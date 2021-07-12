SANFORD — Homer Murphy Godfrey, 82, of Sanford, passed away Friday (07/09/21) at his home. Mr. Godfrey was born in Lee County on Feb. 18, 1939, to Cecero Lewis Godfrey and Jeannie Spivey Godfrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Catherine Godfrey; and brothers Charles Godfrey, Jack Godfrey and Fred Godfrey. He retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections where he worked as a captain at Central Prison in Raleigh. Mr. Godfrey also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.