Registration is open for the 2021 fall baseball season sponsored by the Deep River — Northview Optimist Club. Leagues are available for 5 & 6 year old, 7 & 8 year old, 9 & 10 year old and 11 & 12 year old players. You may register online at www.drnvobaseball.com. Walk-in registration will be held at the Optimist Clubhouse, 3401 Hawkins Ave., Saturday July 31, and Saturday August 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.