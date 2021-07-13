Cancel
Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Style Trumps Story in Netflix’s Neon Noir

By Kayti Burt
Den of Geek
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareer killer gets stuck with a cute kid. It’s a great story premise, and one that has led to many a action movie classic, from True Grit to Terminator 2. In Gunpowder Milkshake, the Netflix neon noir from Israeli director Navot Papushado, the set-up works its magic again. Here, the career killer is professional assassin Sam (Karen Gillan), who learned the family business from single mom Scarlet (Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey) before she abandoned Sam 15 years ago after a job gone wrong. When Sam gets hired by all-powerful shadow organization The Firm to retrieve some stolen money, it seems like just another case… until she realizes 8-year-old Emily’s (Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman) life is at stake. Sam is no hero. She does terrible things in this very movie, but, like other action movie killers before her, Sam has a code: she draws the line at children getting killed, and that means using her particular set of skills for objective good this time.

