Local experts talk diversity in the workplace

Kenneth Mays, a diversity adviser and president of the Fayetteville branch of the Society for Human Resource Management, speaks to Sanford business owners about having a diverse workforce Monday. Jasmine Gallup | The Sanford Herald

Building a diverse workforce isn’t just the right thing to do — for many businesses, it can also be a path to economic success, according to Kenneth Mays, a diversity advisor and president of the Fayetteville branch of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Mays spoke to dozens of Sanford business owners Monday about the financial and legal merits of hiring employees who don’t look like existing staff. “Corporate social responsibility” is becoming a growing trend among large and small businesses, Mays said during the Sanford Area Growth Alliance public policy luncheon.

A recent example of this is the relocation of Major League Baseball’s All-Star game, which was moved from George after the state legislature passed a new, restrictive voting law. The next generation of customers, generation Z, is picking which businesses to patronize based on their values, Mays said.

“If your values don’t align with their values, they will dismiss you,” he said. “They are speaking with their dollars. As a business owner, you have to listen, because it can affect your bottom line.”

Business owners also need to be educated about state and federal nondiscrimination laws, Mays said.

“You have to know what the laws are because if you don’t comply with the laws, you put your business at risk,” he said. “Litigation is money.”

Hiring people of color, people with disabilities or other minorities can also help improve the business itself, said Brenda Clegg, an employee of the BelFlex Staffing Network and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“It (diversity) is about accepting individuals for who they are ... whether they be male, female, Black, white,” Clegg said. “It’s not about the number, it’s about actually going out and getting a qualified person who doesn’t look like you, who doesn’t have the same experiences you have, that can bring in a new way of thinking. That can add insight and value to your business.”

Almost $130 billion is spent on hiring each year and 75% of all hiring is due to turnover, she said. If employers can make their employees feel safe and comfortable in the workplace, it can help boost the business, Clegg said.

“You want to open up the access to grow your business,” Clegg said. “And by doing that, you bring in diverse people that bring in diverse business and diverse opportunities.”