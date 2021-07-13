Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, NC

Hunt for killer of elderly couple continues

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 13 days ago

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon in the slaying of an elderly couple at their Aberdeen home, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have nothing new to report. We’re doing everything we can as an entire agency. We’re working our tails off,” Chief Deputy Richard Maness said.

D.P. Black, 91, and his wife, Mary, 96, were found dead at their home in the 1900 block of Roseland Road, just outside Aberdeen, Friday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

The couple was discovered after deputies responded to a call for a welfare check, the release said.

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deaths, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.

Comments / 0

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
741
Followers
59
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Aberdeen, NC
Aberdeen, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy