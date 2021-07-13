Hunt for killer of elderly couple continues

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon in the slaying of an elderly couple at their Aberdeen home, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have nothing new to report. We’re doing everything we can as an entire agency. We’re working our tails off,” Chief Deputy Richard Maness said.

D.P. Black, 91, and his wife, Mary, 96, were found dead at their home in the 1900 block of Roseland Road, just outside Aberdeen, Friday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

The couple was discovered after deputies responded to a call for a welfare check, the release said.

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deaths, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.