Is the internet really more effective at radicalizing people than older media?

By John Letzing, Andrew Berkley
World Economic Forum
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have now been studying the internet’s role in radicalization for decades. The World Economic Forum created a visualization of radicalization in the US over a 70-year period. The visualization illustrates the expanded role of internet use in fostering extremism. Gavrilo Princip was 19-years-old, impressionable and increasingly alienated as his...

www.weforum.org

Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Social Media

Activists and journalists from marginalized populations are often censored on social media due to algorithm bias. Three tech design principles can help. Mental health: What is doomscrolling and how can we stop it?. Doomscrolling - continually looking for bad news online - has grown during COVID-19. But there are ways...
InternetWorld Economic Forum

3 tech design principles to help curb digital repression

Activists and journalists are increasingly suppressed and silenced on social media platforms. Content by users from marginalized populations is unfairly and disproportionately targeted for removal due to bias in algorithms and AI. Three principles implemented in the tech design stage can reduce harm, end digital repression and hold certain actors...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways AI is doing good in the world right now

With AI adoption on the rise, the technology is addressing a number of global challenges. Artificial intelligence is being used to help crack down on illegal activities. It is helping to tackle overfishing in our ocean. And it is even being used to address the issue of gender imbalance. In...
JournalismSaipan Tribune

People influenced by news more than they realize—survey

An online survey the Northern Marianas Humanities Council conducted last year found that most respondents agreed that people are influenced by news more than they realize, and also agreed that two people might see the same news story and get different information from it. These findings and what they mean...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Tech coalition expands tracking of extremist content

A counterterrorism organization made up of some of the biggest U.S. tech companies is expanding the kind of extremist content that it tracks. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism — which counts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube among its 17 member companies — said it will add manifestos, PDFs of terrorist publications and certain URLs to its database, which has so far focused on United Nations-designated terrorist groups such as al Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Cuba lost more than $13M during its internet shutdown

Cuba lost more than $13 million after officials tried to silence the country’s protesters. Cuba is listed ninth on a list of 18 countries that lost money because they decided to shut down their internet in 2021. Myanmar lost about $2.4 billion in its 4,894 hours of internet shutdown, which...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

KT McFarland: More People “Preach Communism” In America Than In Communist Countries

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former Trump adviser KT McFarland explains why activist groups like Black Lives Matter are not supporting the protestors in Cuba. “If you look at the Cuban people themselves who have come out spontaneously in enormous numbers, at great risk to themselves and demonstrating against their government, the Biden administration says they’re really just demonstrating about against COVID. No, they’re not. They’re demonstrating against the abject poverty and living conditions that they’re forced to endure while their leaders are living it high off the hog. So I think it’s a really pivotal moment for Cuba. I think it could be a pre-revolutionary moment. If this gains steam, I do think the Cuban people are going to demand a change. The question will be, will they get encouragement from the Biden administration or will they get not get encouragement from the Biden administration?”
InternetBusiness Insider

$7.85 million to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,550 households in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions by September 2022

QUÉBEC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $7.85 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 1,560 households in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The announcement was made yesterday by Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary...
GermanyWorld Economic Forum

How the right city designs can help us live longer and better

Non-communicable diseases will account for 77% of the global burden of disease by 2030. Heart disease is the most common type, responsible for 44% of all deaths related to this category. A new study has investigated how urbanisation increases the risks of such diseases. It found that 20% of deaths...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...

