Is the internet really more effective at radicalizing people than older media?

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former Trump adviser KT McFarland explains why activist groups like Black Lives Matter are not supporting the protestors in Cuba. “If you look at the Cuban people themselves who have come out spontaneously in enormous numbers, at great risk to themselves and demonstrating against their government, the Biden administration says they’re really just demonstrating about against COVID. No, they’re not. They’re demonstrating against the abject poverty and living conditions that they’re forced to endure while their leaders are living it high off the hog. So I think it’s a really pivotal moment for Cuba. I think it could be a pre-revolutionary moment. If this gains steam, I do think the Cuban people are going to demand a change. The question will be, will they get encouragement from the Biden administration or will they get not get encouragement from the Biden administration?”