Cavs beat the odds in '21 to reign again

Lee County point guard Malachi McLean won All-Conference honors in the Tri-County Conference for 2021. Herald File Photos | Andrew Giermak

Southern Lee missed what should have been the first five weeks of the 2020-21 men’s basketball season this past winter, but that did not prevent the Cavaliers from adding to the program’s proud tradition in the sport.

Southern Lee High School’s men’s basketball program has been in existence for 16 years. The Cavaliers have made the state playoffs in all 16 of them. What’s more, they came into the abbreviated 2021 season — the 2020 part was completely canceled — riding a streak of four consecutive conference titles. After losing a handful of top performers from the year before, some people thought both runs could be in jeopardy this winter.

No such luck, if you’re one of the other teams in the final year of the Tri-County Conference. Southern Lee made the playoffs, won a fifth straight conference title, and senior Quashawn Williams became the sixth Cavalier to be named his conference’s Player of the Year.

Joining Williams on the All-Conference team from Southern Lee were teammates Georian McDougald and Randall Upchurch Jr. Union Pines, which challenged the Cavaliers for the title throughout the season, also had three players on the team, Kelby Wright, Ahmad Jones, and Stevenson Haskell.

Triton was represented by Dalen Thompson and Jalen Evans. Lee County sophomore guard Malachi McLean was the Yellow Jackets’ lone representative.

Rounding out the All-Conference team were Quez Jones of Harnett Central and Misha-El Vines of Western Harnett.

Union Pines’ Nick Boney was named as the 2021 Coach of the Year.