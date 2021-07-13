WCS beats rain, returns to racing

The finest stars and cars roared into Wake County Speedway Friday night with Lightfoot, Adams, Capps, Music, Clements and Thacker finishing in LeithCars.com victory lane. The staff and drivers did a great job of drying off the speedway and the fans were treated to a great night of stock car action. Pro 4 Modifieds kicked off the action with Jason Adams holding off Dennis “The Dominator” Capps to win the first feature with Kevin Jefferys, Mark Hill and Justin Marsan rounding out the top-five finishers when the checkered flag flew. Adams thanked his family and crew from LeithCars.com victory lane. Race two for the division found “The Dominator” living up to his name in victory lane followed by Marsan, Vuncannon, Hill and Ayers in the top-five positions.