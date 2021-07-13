Alleged sex offender charged in shooting

A Sanford man wanted for violating the state’s sex offender registry guidelines was arrested Friday after firing a weapon into a vehicle, authorities said.

Anthony Jerome Brewington, 44, whose address is given as the 100 block of Pheasant Lane and the 300 block of Old Field Loop, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor communicating threats, according to a Sanford police report.

Brewington is accused of shooting into a vehicle on Bragg Street, near Nash Street, about 6:30 p.m., according to Sanford police Maj. Vinnie Frazer.

The driver of the targeted vehicle, identified as Daniel Jonathan White, 39, of Sanford, was not injured, Frazer said.

“It does not appear that this was a random act,” Frazer said Monday in an email. “The suspect and the victim know each other.”

Harnett County has charged him with failing to register as a sex offender. Brewington has a Sanford address but lives in Harnett County near the Lee County line, according to records.

In March 2008, Brewington was convicted in Lee County of four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of sex offense with certain victims, according to the N.C. Sex Offender Registery.

He is required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Bail was set at $120,000.