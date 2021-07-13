Cancel
Latah County, ID

Seven new virus cases reported on Palouse

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 13 days ago

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday in Whitman County and two new ones were reported in Latah County.

The five new cases in Whitman County pushed the total to 4,430 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health. Deaths and hospitalizations from the virus remained unchanged in the county at 50 and 129, respectively. Twenty-three cases have been reported in the county from June 27 to Saturday.

In Latah County, the two new cases — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s — brought the countywide total to 3,214, including 3,049 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Public Health-Idaho North Central District’s website said that of the 3,214 cases, 3,192 people have recovered, 12 have died and 10 are open. Latah County remains in the “minimal risk” category.

