Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ Alonso wins Derby again

By Associated Press
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Pete Alonso’s words were as bold as his home runs. “I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display for the fans is truly a dream come true.”

dnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Colorectal Cancer#The New York Mets#Home Run Derby#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Orioles#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Aaron Judge#Statcast#The Chicago Cubs#Coors#The Los Angeles Angels#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Home Run Derby Results: Mets’ Pete Alonso Repeats As Champion

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was the headliner at the 2021 Home Run Derby, but he was eliminated in the first round and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso went on to steal the show by winning the competition for a second consecutive time. Alsonso joined Ken...
MLBthednvr.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

Bang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…
MLBBakersfield Californian

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby for second straight win

Nearly every pitch Mets bench coach Dave Jauss threw was in Pete Alonso’s wheelhouse, and the duo made light work of the Home Run Derby for Alonso’s second straight win. Nobody was having more fun than Alonso, who knocked off Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini to defend his title from 2019.
MLBFrankfort Times

Megill earns 1st win, Alonso homers twice as Mets blank Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings for his first big league win and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night. Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Pete Alonso leads Mets to 3-0 win over Blue Jays

Pete Alonso hit two home runs - and had all three RBI - in a 3-0 win for the New York Mets over the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field, as the Jays could only muster three hits against Tylor Megill and the Mets bullpen. Buck Martinez and Pat Tabler have the audio highlights courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
MLBHastings Tribune

Pete Alonso goes yard twice to bolster rookie Tylor Megill’s strong start as Mets blank Blue Jays, 3-0

NEW YORK — If the old saying is true, and pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night. The Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, behind six scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, a bevy of beautiful plays in the field and two no-doubt home runs from Pete Alonso. Tylor Megill, the unheralded rookie, turned in his second straight start of six frames and no damage, holding the high-flying Blue Jays’ offense to just two singles and a walk. Alonso’s two-run bullet into the left-field seats was double the amount of runs the Mets would end up needing. And even though Toronto pitcher Steven Matz fared well in his return to Citi Field, his offense didn’t pull its weight.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets send Taijuan Walker to mound against former team

The New York Mets didn't treat a former teammate very well Friday night. If they're going to snap out of a recent skid, the Toronto Blue Jays will need to perform in a similar manner Saturday night. The Blue Jays will look to end a three-game losing streak when they...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Alonso, Mets’ Defense Fly High in 3-0 Win Over Jays

It was an overall quiet offensive night for both the Mets and the Blue Jays early as pitching and defense were the story of the night. The lone three runs surrendered by the Blue Jays, the games only runs, came off the bat of the red-hot Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first that scored Brandon Nimmo and gave the Mets a 2-0 lead, and a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth that extended the Mets’ lead over the Blue Jays to 3-0. The Mets held on to their lead through the ninth to defeat the Blue Jays 3-0 to open the weekend series at Citi Field. Box score.
MLBMorning Times

Hill expected to start for the Mets against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (49-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-44, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110;...
MLBWTOP

Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill’s debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were seeking. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil took care of the rest. Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in Hill’s successful debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy