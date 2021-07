Cable is still seen trading within the 1.3600-1.3830 range in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘1.3780 is not expected to come into the picture’. The subsequent advance in GBP exceeded our expectations as it rose to a high of 1.3787. The advance is overbought but there is scope for GBP to test 1.3800. The major resistance at 1.3830 is unlikely to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 1.3720 (minor support is at 1.3740) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”