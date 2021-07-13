New Google Drive desktop app combines Backup, Sync and Drive apps
Google has released a new Drive desktop application created to replace the existing Backup, Sync and Drive File Stream applications rolling them into one convenient application which is supported by Windows and macOS. Using the new Google Drive desktop app users will be able to access files directly from the cloud on their preferred computer, freeing up disk space from your local storage as well as saving network bandwidth.www.geeky-gadgets.com
