Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Google Drive desktop app combines Backup, Sync and Drive apps

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google has released a new Drive desktop application created to replace the existing Backup, Sync and Drive File Stream applications rolling them into one convenient application which is supported by Windows and macOS. Using the new Google Drive desktop app users will be able to access files directly from the cloud on their preferred computer, freeing up disk space from your local storage as well as saving network bandwidth.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Drive#Google Cloud#Cloud Storage#Sync#Google Photos#Usb#Technology News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rokid Air 4k AR glasses with voice control from $339

The Rokid Air 4k AR glasses are equipped with a noise cancelling microphone and voice recognition technology and can be easily connected to your Android phone, Apple MacBook laptop or Windows desktop PC allowing you to enjoy a large immersive screen. Using voice gestures you can easily ask the Rokid Air to play videos, open applications or adjust settings such as brightness and volume to suit your needs and the AR glasses can be worn with your prescription lenses.
Computersgamingideology.com

Microsoft issues an urgent warning to all Windows 10 users – ignoring can be costly

Microsoft is warning users of its popular Windows operating systems to look out for increasingly sophisticated scams that can end up being costly. The Redmond-based company says it continues to be informed of a growing number of attacks that attempt to trick users into handing over personal information and credit card information through fake tech support alerts. These scams are nothing new, but Microsoft is warning its customers about the latest techniques cyber criminals are using in an attempt to cash in on unsuspecting PC owners.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Preview: WhatsApp multi-device compatibility on the desktop app

WhatsApp has been testing multi-device compatibility for a while. Now, WABetaInfo was able to show how this is going to work on the desktop app. When multi-device compatibility for WhatsApp is available, users will be able to link up to four devices and one mobile phone. The big deal about this feature is that you’ll be able to use WhatsApp on your Mac even without an internet connection on your phone.
Softwarexda-developers

Google Drive’s unified desktop app rolls out later this year for Mac and Windows

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be unifying the Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream apps for desktop. The apps are merging under the new Drive for desktop app, which brings together most of the features of both. The company said at the time that Backup and Sync users would need to switch to the new Drive app, and now, we know that will happen in October.
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Google Drive for Desktop Now Syncs to Multiple Accounts After Major Overhaul

For whatever reason, Google Drive has two different desktop apps. There’s the consumer-level Backup and Sync, and of course, the enterprise-grade Drive for Desktop (formerly Drive File Stream). Google plans to merge these apps into a unified Drive for Desktop by the end of the year, and to kick things off, it’s rolling out a major update that greatly improves the desktop app’s usability and speed.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

New Edge-based Microsoft Teams desktop app leaks

At Microsoft’s Windows 11 event the company announced that they were working on a new version of the Microsoft Teams desktop app based on Edge WebView2 and React.js. WindowsLatest has managed to get their hands on the client, and posted some screenshots which can be seen below:. The in-development app...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

watchOS 8 beta 3 released to developers

Apple recently released new betas of iOS 15, iPadOS, macOS Monterey and they also released watchOS 8 beta 3 for the Apple Watch. The watchOS 8 beta 3 comes three weeks after the previous beta, it is now available for developers and it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 beta 3 for the iPad. Both of these new betas are now available for developers and the release comes around three weeks after the second beta. The third beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brings some...
businesstomark.com

Most Popular Android Apps in the Google Play Store

Mobile apps are extremely popular especially if they are useful and have no bugs. Smartphones on Android can use Play Market to download and exploit all the advantages of apps at any time of the day. Most applications are free (with some ads). Some kinds of software are brilliantly made and some need to be deleted. Let’s talk about the most popular software products in Google Play Store.
TrafficThe Uvalde Leader-News

SWART launches new app for riders

The Southwest Area Regional Transit District has launched “My-Ride,” a mobile app for passengers to view details of their scheduled trips, find the exact location of their bus on a live map, and cancel and reschedule rides when necessary. The rider can also view their electronic smart-fare card. Parents with...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Razer Blade 17 laptop launches from $2,399.99

Razer has introduced a new Blade 17 laptop to its range powered by 8-core “Tiger Lake-H” 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and featuring up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics chip. If your budget will stretch for the first time Razer is making available the ability to install , currently the most powerful Intel processor available to install in a Razor Blade laptop. The new Razer Blade 17 is now available to preorder with prices starting from $2,399.99 or €2,599.99 depending on your location.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Top 10 Best Mac data recovery software you must see (Features, Pros, Cons, Pricing)

If you need to recover your data, we have details on the top 10 Mac data recovery software that will help you restore your lost data. There are many tools available to record your data, and it is difficult to work out which is the best one to use to recover your data. So, here we have the top 10 data recovery tools, some free and some paid which will help you get your data back.
SoftwareLifehacker

All the Features Worth Knowing About in the New Google Drive for Windows and Mac

Google just released a new Google Drive desktop app for Windows and Mac to replace the Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream tools, which are shutting down on October 1. Google recommends all users migrate to the Drive desktop app by September to avoid any syncing interruptions, but don’t lament the loss of those dusty old apps—the new Drive for desktop combines features from Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream into a single app, and even adds in some extra capabilities from the browser version and the Google Photos app.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Synology HAS5300 enterprise hard drives unveiled

Synology has this week introduced new addition to its expanding range of enterprise hard drives, announcing the availability of its new 16 TB, 12 TB and 8 TB HAS5300 drives . Leveraging SAS protocol, Synology HAS5300 drives allow customers to scale up to 180 drives on the high-performance Synology SA series or to maximize iSCSI system availability with the dual controller setup on the UC3200 active-active IP SAN.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

15 Best To Do List Apps for Linux Desktop [2021]

To-Do lists are arguably the most developed applications after calculator-type apps because their feature lists are pretty much set in stone, which makes them relatively easier to create compared to more complex applications. Learn about 15 of the best to-do list apps for Linux desktops here.
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Solus 4.3 released with refreshed apps, desktop environments and new hardware support

Solus, the independent Linux distribution with their own Budgie desktop has a big new release out with Solus 4.3. Coming hot off the code with the Linux Kernel 5.13.1, you can expect a fair bit more hardware support with this release including AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6800, 6800 XT and 6900 XT cards, the Sony PS5 DualSense controller support, hardware monitoring for the NZXT Kraken X42/X52/X62/X72 all-in-one CPU liquid coolers and plenty more. It also brings in Mesa 21.1.3 with has improved gaming support, performance improvements and plenty of fixes too.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Tasks is easily the most underrated Google app

Even though there is a robust network of third-party app developers on Android, some of my favorite apps come from Google itself. It's probably no surprise that I spend a ton of my time — both on my phone and on my computer — in apps like Gmail, Calendar, and YouTube, but there's another Google app that I rely on which probably doesn't make it on many home screen setups, and that is Google Tasks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy