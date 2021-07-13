Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moscow, ID

Moscow City Council: Drug problem requires more than a dog

By Garrett Cabeza, Daily News staff writer
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7MdU_0av9ohC500

Most members of the Moscow City Council are receptive to a drug detection dog, but a majority also expressed Monday at a fiscal 2022 budget workshop that drug prevention and treatment are essential to curbing the city’s drug problem.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry asked the council at the six-hour-long workshop to add a drug dog to the department’s budget. He said the dog would detect heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl — three drugs that have led to overdose issues in the city, Fry said.

“This is one piece that we can utilize to help get (the drugs) off the street,” he said.

Fry has asked for a four-scent drug dog in the past — one that would sniff out heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. He said he eliminated marijuana from his scent list because people are overdosing on the other three drugs — not marijuana.

The purchase of the dog, training for the handler, initial set-up costs and ongoing maintenance costs for the program would be $31,500. However, he said it would not cost that much the first year because he has a “sponsor” that has pledged to pay for the dog and other sponsors that have agreed to help pay for costs related to the dog. He did not indicate the names of those people or businesses.

Fry said the dog would have one handler and would be used in situations like traffic stops where drugs may be detected or in search warrants.

Fry read a statement from Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson that said Thompson believed a properly trained drug dog would be invaluable in combating the area’s drug problem.

Councilor Brandy Sullivan said drug addiction is a problem and that the city should examine whether it could help in drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

“This is a time to say we are serious about this,” Sullivan said. “We are supporting a drug dog and at the same time we really want to solve the problem and (the drug dog) in itself can’t solve the problem.”

Councilor Art Bettge said health and human services falls in Latah County’s jurisdiction but that Moscow officials could collaborate with the county and other entities to discuss the matter.

Councilor Maureen Laflin said the city should have a seat at the table so it can figure out what role it can play in the process because it’s a community issue.

Councilor Sandra Kelly said she is in favor of a drug dog.

“But I also think it’s important for our community members to know that we are equally interested in this other portion — of the prevention or of the care afterwards,” Kelly said.

The council directed the city to collaborate with interested entities like Latah County to discuss the potential for a drug prevention/treatment program or policy. If one is established, the council could allocate money toward the program sometime during the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

If the council does approve a drug dog, Fry said the dog and its handler would be implemented sometime this winter.

The proposed fiscal 2022 budget is $102.4 million — $6.3 million more than the current $96.1 million budget the council approved in August.

The budget calls for a 3-percent property tax increase, a 5-percent water rate increase, a 2.25-percent sewer rate increase, no sanitation rate increase and a new $7.92 per equivalent service unit monthly stormwater user fee. About 90 percent of Moscow homes fall around one equivalent service unit, so each will pay $7.92 per month.

The public hearing for the fiscal 2022 budget is scheduled as part of the Aug. 2 Moscow City Council meeting.

Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.

Comments / 0

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
526
Followers
85
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latah County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Government
County
Latah County, ID
Moscow, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Moscow, ID
Lifestyle
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Detection Dog#Drug Addiction#The Moscow City Council#Fry#Cabeza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy