Moscow City Council: Drug problem requires more than a dog

Most members of the Moscow City Council are receptive to a drug detection dog, but a majority also expressed Monday at a fiscal 2022 budget workshop that drug prevention and treatment are essential to curbing the city’s drug problem.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry asked the council at the six-hour-long workshop to add a drug dog to the department’s budget. He said the dog would detect heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl — three drugs that have led to overdose issues in the city, Fry said.

“This is one piece that we can utilize to help get (the drugs) off the street,” he said.

Fry has asked for a four-scent drug dog in the past — one that would sniff out heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. He said he eliminated marijuana from his scent list because people are overdosing on the other three drugs — not marijuana.

The purchase of the dog, training for the handler, initial set-up costs and ongoing maintenance costs for the program would be $31,500. However, he said it would not cost that much the first year because he has a “sponsor” that has pledged to pay for the dog and other sponsors that have agreed to help pay for costs related to the dog. He did not indicate the names of those people or businesses.

Fry said the dog would have one handler and would be used in situations like traffic stops where drugs may be detected or in search warrants.

Fry read a statement from Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson that said Thompson believed a properly trained drug dog would be invaluable in combating the area’s drug problem.

Councilor Brandy Sullivan said drug addiction is a problem and that the city should examine whether it could help in drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

“This is a time to say we are serious about this,” Sullivan said. “We are supporting a drug dog and at the same time we really want to solve the problem and (the drug dog) in itself can’t solve the problem.”

Councilor Art Bettge said health and human services falls in Latah County’s jurisdiction but that Moscow officials could collaborate with the county and other entities to discuss the matter.

Councilor Maureen Laflin said the city should have a seat at the table so it can figure out what role it can play in the process because it’s a community issue.

Councilor Sandra Kelly said she is in favor of a drug dog.

“But I also think it’s important for our community members to know that we are equally interested in this other portion — of the prevention or of the care afterwards,” Kelly said.

The council directed the city to collaborate with interested entities like Latah County to discuss the potential for a drug prevention/treatment program or policy. If one is established, the council could allocate money toward the program sometime during the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

If the council does approve a drug dog, Fry said the dog and its handler would be implemented sometime this winter.

The proposed fiscal 2022 budget is $102.4 million — $6.3 million more than the current $96.1 million budget the council approved in August.

The budget calls for a 3-percent property tax increase, a 5-percent water rate increase, a 2.25-percent sewer rate increase, no sanitation rate increase and a new $7.92 per equivalent service unit monthly stormwater user fee. About 90 percent of Moscow homes fall around one equivalent service unit, so each will pay $7.92 per month.

The public hearing for the fiscal 2022 budget is scheduled as part of the Aug. 2 Moscow City Council meeting.

