His View: Providing a thorough and equitable education
I would like to respond to Dale Courtney’s Daily News Opinion column, “It’s time to downsize the Moscow School District” published July 7. I found some of Courtney’s statements to be incorrect, misleading or biased. I concluded Courtney was attempting to lead people towards the misinformed view that the Moscow School District was wasting taxpayer’s money and carelessly trying to maintain all their schools when they were not needed.dnews.com
