Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

His View: Advancement can happen when we resolve conflicts of belief

By Pete Haug
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re prisoners of our culture. As infants, our thoughts and behavior are shaped by our environment before we’re even aware of thinking. We’re attracted to loving surroundings, repelled by strife and chaos. As our thought patterns mature, early experiences shape those patterns profoundly. If our parents pray, prayer becomes integral...

dnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Jolie
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Israelites#Hebraic#Abrahamic#Islamic#Renaissance#Persian#Likethese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

The insidious ideology of white supremacy

Recently, Denton Bible Church held a conference to decry “wokeness” ideology. They described “wokeness ideology” as rooted in social justice. They didn’t mean that as the compliment it should be. The senior pastor, Tommy Nelson, was quoted as saying, “I am 70 years old. I have been in the ministry almost 50 years, and this is the most insidious and dangerous and pervasive ideology that I have ever seen in all of my life, in all of my ministry. And it is dangerous to the Christian church, as well as to our culture.”
Relationshipsam630theword.com

Can I Date Someone with Different Biblical Beliefs?

Dating as a believer can be a challenge in that we have been taught, per Scripture, not to enter a union with one who does not believe in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. 2 Corinthians 6:14 states very clearly that we should “not be yoked with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common?”
ReligionMoscow-Pullman Daily News

July 15 Letters to the Editor

This is in answer to letter writer Don Matteson’s query “Why does God have to belong to either sex?” The answer is that God is God. God transcends any designation of sex or race or any other designation we use to separate people. In the Episcopal Church we strive to...
AmericasMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: Conspiracy theories are costing lives

In 2014, two researchers from the University of Chicago published a paper entitled, “Conspiracy Theories and the Paranoid Style(s) of Mass Opinion” (American Journal of Political Science). Using data from four nationally representative surveys, they found roughly half of adult Americans routinely endorse at least one conspiracy theory. And while personal ideology is predictive of the type of conspiracy theory that one might endorse, the best predictor for willingness to support conspiracy theories is a “willingness to believe in other unseen, intentional forces and an attraction to Manichean narratives.”
ReligionAshtabula Star Beacon

A way out of remorse and despair

Everett Hale, an American Author, made this notable quote. “I am only one, I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I should do, and with the help of God, I will do!”. I really appreciate the freedom we all have in our great “republic,”...
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

The reality of God

C. S. Lewis was an intellectual genius who used his gift of thinking to explain why Christianity has to be true. In his great little book, "Mere Christianity," he starts out by discussing Moral Law (or the Law of Human Nature or Right and Wrong). He says that this is a real law that we did not invent and yet know we should obey.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

What Does It Mean to Have Childlike Faith?

Cultivating the Kind of Faith That Leads to the Kingdom. One of Jesus’ most famous statements is this: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 18:3). What exactly does this mean?. To understand this, we need...
Healthspokanefavs.com

Avoiding conflict out of fear can have devastating consequences

I like conflict about as much as I like this heat wave. I’ll do anything to avoid it. I won’t send food back at a restaurant. I’ll dodge engaging with friends about divisive issues. I pretend not to hear if a passive-aggressive comment comes my way. If I see tension...
Sciencecreation.com

How can we tell who is right in the origins debate?

“The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him” (Proverbs 18:17). Who is right? Even when each side presents their case how can we decide who is right? Charbel Y. from Lebanon wrote in, and CMI’s Shaun Doyle’s responses are interspersed. Hello, I...
Religionam630theword.com

Why We Must Not Give Up on God Even When His People Mistreat Us

“Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him” (Job 13:15). “He used to be a pastor. But the people in the churches were so mean – undercutting him, criticizing, backbiting, slandering, and then kicking him out – that it ruined him forever. He vows he’ll never enter a church again.”
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Come!

Do you feel judged, guilty and alone in your helpless despair? If you are born-again, simply return to fellowship with your heavenly Father, casting your cares on Him who cares for you. If you have not been born-again, this feeling of guilt is a tremendous blessing from the Lord, because it crowds you to the only Solution. There is no better encouragement, no better promise of real joy than Isaiah 55:1-5, "Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price. Why do you spend your money for that which is not bread, and your labor for that which does not satisfy? Listen diligently to me, and eat what is good, and delight yourselves in rich food. Incline your ear, and come to me; hear, that your soul may live; and I will make with you an everlasting covenant, my steadfast, sure love for David. Behold, I made him a witness to the peoples, a leader and commander for the peoples. Behold, you shall call a nation that you do not know, and a nation that did not know you shall run to you, because of the Lord your God, and of the Holy One of Israel, for he has glorified you." (ESV)
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Explaining Away Jesus

Why Objections to Christianity Are Often Intellectually Dishonest. When Jesus drove out a mute demon and the man spoke, “The crowds were amazed. But some of them said, ‘He drives out demons by Beelzebul, the ruler of the demons’” (Luke 11:14–15). Beelzebul means “the ruler of demons” or “lord of...
ReligionNevada Appeal

Pat Propster: Voices of influence

How many voices of influence do you think we have in a lifetime? It’s got to be hundreds and hundreds. So, what voices do we allow to influence us the most? In most cases, in order to be influenced, one must be open to receive it. Though hearing something over...
ReligionDaily Democrat

The importance of forgiveness | Clergy Corner

One thing common to our human existence is that we have all experienced the hurtful behavior of others. Whether the hurt was intentional, unintentional or precisely calculated, if left unaddressed, it often leads to devastating emotional and spiritual trauma. The Atonement of our Savior Jesus Christ makes it possible for...
Religiondanreiland.com

5 Reasons Prayer is Challenging – with Insights for Breakthrough

Prayer is arguably the most powerful force in the world; it is literally life-changing. Yet, most would agree that prayer is significantly underutilized. Prayer requires energy, focus, discipline, and time. If it was easy, more people would pray, and believers would pray more consistently and perhaps even longer. There is...
Yogawallstreetwindow.com

In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here’s why religions emphasize rest – Kristen Lucken

Over a year of dealing with COVID-19 has left a lasting imprint on our daily lives. The pandemic disrupted usual work routines, with the majority of Americans having to work from home for long spells. While working from home has some hidden benefits, such as no daily commute, it also resulted in longer workdays and high levels of stress for many.
Mental HealthPsyPost

New psychology research suggests that belief in pure evil can put blinders on people’s thinking

A recent study explored the thought processes that explain why people who believe in pure evil tend to support harsher punishment for criminals. The researchers found evidence that people who believe in pure evil more strongly dehumanize perpetrators, see them as more liable for their actions, and hold stronger feelings of retribution toward them. The findings were published in Applied Cognitive Psychology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy