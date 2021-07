Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company in respect of the financial period ended 28 February 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Shareholder presentation meetings to be held on 25 August 2021, 28 July and 12 August have been posted to shareholders. Copies of the Annual Report and Proxy Forms are available on the www.oxfordtechnologyvcts.com website and the text of the accompanying letter sent out is copied below. Please sign up for the meetings at https://forms.gle/oTHUsj7dquSwpCug7.