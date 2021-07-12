Livingston land Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on season-long loan

Hearn allowed one run on one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings of relief in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. Hearn was needed for multiple innings out of the bullpen when starter Mike Foltynewicz was yanked after four innings and three home runs. The Rangers earlier in the day said they plan to stretch out Hearn as a long reliever, but that could be a stop on the way to becoming a member of the rotation. Hearn, who was a starter in the minors, has made one start for Texas this season, memorable for all the wrong reasons; he gave up four runs and three walks in two-thirds of an inning. As a reliever, Hearn has delivered a 3.97 ERA over 45.1 innings. If the Rangers flip Kyle Gibson at the trade deadline or decide that Foltynewicz (6.11 ERA, 2.6 HR/9) or Jordan Lyles (5.20 ERA, 2.9 HR/9) isn't working out, Hearn could join the rotation in August.