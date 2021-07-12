Cancel
Livingston land Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on season-long loan

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston manager David Martindale revealed his delight at getting 19-year-old Ben Williamson on a season-long loan from Rangers. The Scotland Under-21s midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Arbroath, alongside Jack Hamilton and Carlo Pignatiello, where he caught the eye of the Livi boss. Williamson has...

