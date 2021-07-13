USD/CAD to decline towards 1.20 as loonie set to catch a bid from BoC tapering – NBF
After hitting a multi-month low of 1.20 to the USD on June 1, the Canadian dollar has given back 5 cents. This against a backdrop of stronger-than-expected economic growth, rising oil prices and a larger Canada-US differential 2-year government bond yields. Economists at the National Bank of Canada are adamant that the CAD has room for appreciation, considering the macro drivers that normally underpin the loonie.www.fxstreet.com
