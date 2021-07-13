Cancel
NZD/USD: Further rangebound seems likely – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself and NZD is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected NZD to ‘trade between 0.6965 and 0.7010’. NZD subsequently traded within a wider range than expected as it dipped to 0.6950 before rebounding (high has been 0.7013 during early Asian hours). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and NZD could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7015 is unlikely. Support is at 0.6970 followed by 0.6950.”

