NZD/USD: Further rangebound seems likely – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists suggested AUD/USD is still seen navigating within the 0.7320-0.7450 band in the near term. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that the ‘strong resistance at 0.7395 is unlikely to come under threat’. However, AUD rose to 0.7397 before closing on a firm note at 0.7384 (+0.33%). The advance appears to be running ahead of itself and but there is room for AUD to test 0.7415. A break of the major resistance at 0.7450 would come as a surprise. Support is at 0.7370 followed by 0.7350.”