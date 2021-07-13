Cancel
Truist Securities Starts Convey Holding (CNVY) at Buy

 14 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Sandy Draper initiates coverage on Convey Holding (NYSE: CNVY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Convey Holding click here. For more ratings news on Convey Holding click here. Shares of Convey Holding closed at...

Truist Securities Assumes Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas assumes coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities Upgrades American Electric Power (AEP) to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) from Neutral to Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on American Electric Power click here. For more ratings...
Canaccord Genuity Starts Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson initiates coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JMP Securities Starts EverCommerce Inc (EVCM) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens initiates coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ: EVCM) with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $22.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on EverCommerce Inc click here. For more ratings news on EverCommerce Inc click here. Shares of EverCommerce Inc closed...
Goldman Sachs Starts Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) at Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiates coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $26.00. The analyst comments "We initiate on CURV with a...
CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BTIG Starts SentinelOne Inc (S) at Buy

BTIG initiates coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,641 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Black Knight worth $84,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Other large...
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.
Should Investors Worry When a C-Suite Executive Leaves?

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) recently had its chief financial officer of five years leave for another opportunity. Investors may be wondering if something is up when the person who has all the insights on the financials transitions to another position outside the company. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 30, Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi discuss how investors can tell whether an executive transition should be worrisome to shareholders.
Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.
Seaport Global Securities Starts HighPeak Energy (HPK) at Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Nick Pope initiates coverage on HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts BlueLinx (BXC) at Hold

Loop Capital analyst Jeff Stevenson initiates coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on BXC with a Hold rating as tough comps and cycle concerns, fairly or unfairly, limit near to mid-term catalysts until lumber prices bottom out. BXC has been a primary beneficiary of the sharp increase in residential demand which caused a supply/demand imbalance for materials such as lumber causing prices to spike late last summer. This led to robust sales and gross margin expansion in BXC's Structural Products business (40% of FY20 sales) since framing lumber represents 65-70% of segment sales. However, lumber prices have fallen ~60% since peaking in May, and while we expect strong 2Q21 earnings as YoY commodity pricing remained high during the quarter, BXC faces significant commodity risk starting in 2H21 even though management proactively ran low inventory levels and used consignment to mitigate risk. The company has also experienced some uncertainty around recent management changes as investors await to hear new CEO Dwight Gibson's future organic and inorganic growth strategy. Despite these headwinds, long-term investors looking beyond near-term commodity pricing pressures will find a lot to like about the company including its proven track record of organic growth and pricing execution in its higher valued Specialty Products business, heavy residential concentration, improving balance sheet, economies of scale advantage over local and regional competitors and long runway of M&A opportunities in the highly fragmented two-step distribution industry. In addition, the company istrading at the low end of its two-year 6x "“ 10x valuation.
Eaton Vance Management Purchases 90,966 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $249,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

