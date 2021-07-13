Yavapai College Campus Police Earn Coveted IACLEA Accreditation
Yavapai College Campus Safety affirmed its reputation as an elite policing and security force when it received accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the largest professional organization dedicated to campus safety and law enforcement. The announcement makes Yavapai College Campus Safety only the third community college police force in the nation – and the very first in Arizona – to receive the honor.prescottenews.com
