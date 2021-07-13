Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Yavapai College Campus Police Earn Coveted IACLEA Accreditation

By Tyler Rumsey, Director of Marketing for Yavapai College
Cover picture for the articleYavapai College Campus Safety affirmed its reputation as an elite policing and security force when it received accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the largest professional organization dedicated to campus safety and law enforcement. The announcement makes Yavapai College Campus Safety only the third community college police force in the nation – and the very first in Arizona – to receive the honor.

