Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to extend its rise on a break above $1,818

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is changing hands above $1,800, benefiting from the upbeat market mood. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bull-bear tug-of-war continues while focus remains on US CPI. Dips below the $1,800 mark to find support near the $1,792-90 area. “A positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields might keep...

BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Price Rising

Gold was able to rise a little bit after bulls managed to prevent bears from breaking 1790.00. At the moment, it’s too early to say that the decline is over and the asset is expecting nothing but growth ahead because bulls haven't broken 1825.00 yet. Negative market sentiment forces investors to escape risks related to the stock market slump and the increasing number of new coronavirus cases, which may slow down the current economic recovery all over the world.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting

* Dollar index down 0.2% against its rivals (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls set to extend gains beyond 110.55

USD/JPY continues with its previous week’s rally and continues to trade higher. Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if the price remains strong above 110.50. Momentum Oscillators hold onto a positive trajectory, signaling more upside. USD/JPY extends the previous week’s spectacular gains on Monday...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, cryptocurrencies jump

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower on Monday against a basket of peer currencies as investors positioned themselves ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, while cryptocurrency prices rose to their highest in weeks. The dollar index was down 0.261% at 92.654 at 3 p.m. Eastern time...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Week Ahead: Bonds Weighing Fed Strategy Refinements And Delta Surge

Heading into the weekend, the delta variant continued driving a surge in U.S. covid case counts with Friday's 118k+ being the highest day-over-day increase since February 5th. Officials expect the surge to continue into mid-August. After that, everyone would like to know how the return to school will change things in September. One of the key players in the "would like to know" camp is our own Federal Reserve, who is very much in the process of refining their policy outlook based on the case count situation and associated economic response.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances towards 1.2600 as falling WTI offsets weaker US dollar

USD/CAD attempts another bounce to recapture 1.2600. The spot shrugs off risk-aversion, DXY weakness amid falling WTO prices. 1.2525 is the level to beat for the bears if the 200-DMA barrier caps the upside. USD/CAD is advancing towards 1.2600, snapping last week’s downbeat momentum, unperturbed by the risk-off market mood.
Marketskitco.com

Modest price gains for gold, silver as USDX weaker

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar index to start the trading week. Weaker U.S. and global stock markets are also a bit supportive to the safe-haven metals, amid quieter summertime trading. August gold futures were last up $6.00 at $1,807.90 and September Comex silver was last up $0.202 at $25.435 an ounce.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental Daily Gold Price Forecast

Gold futures ended lower on Friday as rising Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and rising equity prices weighed on demand for this dollar-denominated asset that pays no interest or interest. dividends. Also, reports of higher inflation are not boosting demand for gold as many expected. Basically what the bullish tone of the stock market and the recent drop in Treasury yields tell us is that the Fed’s notion that rising inflation will be temporary or “transitory” is credible.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly down after solid 2-year note auction, ahead of Fed

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed policy meeting this week in focus (Adds new comment, 2-year note auction results, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading on Monday, recovering a bit from sharper falls in the Asian session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid two-year note auction added to some bids in Treasuries, analysts said. "There are some residual concerns about COVID, about U.S.-China relations. And so that drove yields much lower in the morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It didn't seem to last. But volume is relatively thin in summer markets." Earlier in the session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes, with solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said TD's Goldberg. "You tend to see the same buyers show up in the two-year note auction. Because rates have been steady the last few months, when one needs a two-year note, they will just buy it." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.272% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were slightly lower at 1.922% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.117%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.391% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and, while no change in policy is expected, market participants will look to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to clarify what substantial further progress on employment would look like. Treasury supply is also in the spotlight this week. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. July 26 Monday 1:56 PM New York/1756 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-200/256 0.7133 -0.004 Seven-year note 101-132/256 1.0228 -0.009 10-year note 103-60/256 1.2729 -0.012 20-year bond 106-188/256 1.8425 -0.003 30-year bond 110-60/256 1.9222 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP/USD Spikes Above $0.65?

The Ripple price renews the bullish trend after testing the support level of $0.55 early this morning. XRP/USD is currently creating an upward roll after plunging under $0.60 to test support at $0.55 a few hours ago. The cryptocurrency has on several occasions been purged from highs above $0.68. A monthly high traded at $0.71 marked the end of the bullish action towards $0.75 and paved the way for losses under $0.70.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Risk Events to Dominate the Week Ahead

USD/CAD major event risk: FOMC, PCE, US GDP and Canadian inflation figures. Ascending channel remains intact, key technical levels identified. Hawkish vs Dovish: Bank of Canada Leads the Race Toward Eventual Interest Rate Hikes. BoC more hawkish than FOMC. In July, the BoC left rates unchanged but decided to reduce...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Falling Wedge Signals Bullish Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 1.1800 and a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1720. Set a sell-stop at 1.1750 and a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. The EUR/USD price was little changed in early trading as investors refocus on the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.1776, where it has been in the past few weeks.
Theater & Danceinvesting.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Gold, Oil In Delicate Dance Ahead Of Fed

It’s Fed week, so anything goes as far as the trade of commodities to stocks, forex and Treasuries are concerned. But in the end, the Federal Reserve’s impact on gold , oil and other natural resource markets isn’t likely to be very different from what it has been for months, if reading the tea leaves on the central bank is right.

