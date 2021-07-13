UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) at Overweight

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBOEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.