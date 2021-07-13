LBI Event Recap: The Cut (Louisville, KY)
Louisville, KY: I was at THE CUT in Louisville, KY to kick off the live period where dozens of coaches were in attendance to see some of the top teams and players in the country. The action was fast and furious as there was a different kind of energy in the gym that hasn’t been there for almost 2 years as college coaches returned to evaluate and support their top recruits. Here are some top players and performances from THE CUT.www.lbinsider.com
Comments / 0