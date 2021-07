EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. With The CW’s The Flash Season 7 just ending, many are already looking forward to the return of the Scarlet Speedster on Season 8 as Barry Allen’s story furthers with crucial plots of the show closing and new doors opening. Episode 1 of the return might be a little far but here is everything you need to know with the spoilers, news, and updates, including the release date and time of his next run.