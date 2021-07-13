Cancel
BMW's Back to the Future scooter: The £10,000 CE 04 electric motorbike has an 80-mile range, a 75mph top speed and a matching light-up parka jacket

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

BMW has added its latest model to its expanding fleet of electric vehicles - but this time it's a scooter that looks like it's been brought back from the future.

Called the CE 04, the Bavarian bike maker has dubbed it the first model as part of its 'silent revolution' for electrically-powered urban two-wheel vehicles.

It will have a range of just of 81 miles, a top speed of 75mph, a price tag of £11,700 and a matching parka jacket that glows in the dark so pedestrians who don't hear the scooter approaching will be able to see the rider.

A £1,500 plug-in vehicle grant should bring the price of the electric motorscooter down to just over £10,000.

BMW's Back to the Future scooter revealed: This is the new CE 04, which will be available in the UK from early next year with a starting price just over £10,000

While it isn't BMW's first electric scooter - that was the C Evolution launched in 2014 that the new CE 04 replaces - it is definitely the quirkiest to look at yet.

Instead of running on petrol made from fossils, the CE 04 has a 31kW battery-powered motor, which is equivalent to 42 horsepower - and a slightly lesser-powered version will also be available for those who have most recently passed their test and hold an A1 licence.

This provides some pretty impressive performance figures, such as acceleration from zero to 30mph in just over 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 75mph.

It might look 'Back to the Future', but the top speed is 13mph short of the 88mph speed the film's DeLorean needed to reach for it to be able to time travel.

The lithium-ion battery pack is based on the one used in the German brand's new iX electric SUV and offers a range of 130km (81 miles).

'This enables day-to-day emission-free riding in the city, in an urban setting and for smaller-scale fun tours after work or at the weekend – with complete peace of mind,' says BMW.

The quirky plug-in scooter is only the second electric two-wheeler from BMW, with the CE 04 set to replace the original EV C Evolution
When the battery is completely flat, a full charge from a conventional socket takes 4 hours and 20 minutes. An £850 quick charger cuts that time to just 1 hour and 40 minutes
If the battery level is only 20 per cent and the battery is charged to 80 per cent, the charging time is reduced to just 45 minutes with the optional quick charger

When the battery is completely flat, a full charge from a conventional socket takes 4 hours and 20 minutes.

With the quick charger option - at the additional price of £850 - boosting compatibility to 6.9 kW (2.3 kW is the standard level), charging time is reduced to just 1 hour and 40 minutes when the battery is completely flat.

If the battery level is only 20 per cent and the battery is charged to 80 per cent, the charging time is reduced to just 45 minutes with the optional quick charger.

The battery's position in the scooter also plays a part in the quirky looks of the new model, with the unit spanning the length of the vehicle's floor to give it an extended wheelbase.

The front end is dominated by a wide panels and a clear orange screen that protects the digital dash
With the lithium-ion battery stored in the scooter's floor, it means it has a long wheelbase and an extended flat bench seat
BMW says the 81-mile battery range 'enables day-to-day emission-free riding in the city, in an urban setting and for smaller-scale fun tours after work or at the weekend – with complete peace of mind'

While it's the futuristic front end design - including the clear orange plastic screen - that might catch attention first, it's the long bench seat and single-sided swingarm that's the standout feature.

BMW says this longer wheelbase makes the scooter more stable and manoeuvrable in an urban environments.

Top of the range versions get a 10.25-inch TFT high-definition screen, which has sat-nav built into the instrument cluster display, and there are three different driving modes selected via the controls on the handlebars - these include ECO, Rain and Road settings.

It also gets a USB-C charging point and side storage compartments to fit a helmet when the scooter is parked up - given there's no space under the seat like most conventional models.

The CE 04 will cost £11,700 when it arrives at the beginning of 2022.

When launched it should qualify for the Government's Plug-in Vehicle Grant, offering £1,500 off the asking price - as long as MPs don't again slash the value of the incentive like they did in March 2021.

Top of the range versions get a 10.25-inch TFT high-definition screen, which has sat-nav built into the instrument cluster display
The lithium-ion battery pack is based on the one used in the German brand's new iX electric SUV and offers a range of 130km (81 miles)
The CE 04 will cost £11,700 when it arrives at the beginning of 2022 and should qualify for the Government's £1,500 Plug-in Vehicle Grant for electric two-wheelers
The CE 04 gets a USB-C charging point and side storage compartments to fit a helmet when it's parked up - given there's no space under the seat like most conventional models

Light up your jacket and the bike

Another feature never seen before is a matching Tokyo GTX parka jacket that - with the flick of the wrist - had light-up LED strips on the front, back and sleeves. There is also a touch control panel on the cuff that activates some of the functions of your smartphone.

BMW says this is to make the near-silent scooter visible - though the headlight and tail light should achieve the same outcome.

Buyers will also be able to get their hands on a matching parka jacket with LED lights on the front, back and sleeves
The jacket has a touch control panel on the cuff that activates some of the functions of your smartphone
The aim of the jacket is to make the rider more noticeable, given the scooter will make almost no noise whatsoever 

Describing the scooter, BMW project manager Florian Roemhild said: 'The new BMW CE 04 is the logical and at the same time rethought continuation of BMW Motorrad’s electromobility strategy.

'Urban conurbations are its element. This is where it sets a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style.'

BMW says the long wheelbase makes the scooter more stable and manoeuvrable in an urban environments
There are three different driving modes selected via the controls on the handlebars - these include ECO, Rain and Road settings, all of which can adjust the available range

