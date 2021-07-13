Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MCKINLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM MDT At 113 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheep Springs, or 40 miles northwest of Crownpoint, moving southwest at 20 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheep Springs, Narbona Pass and Naschitti.