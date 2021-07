ILLUMINATI HOTTIES - "POOL HOPPING" Illuminati Hotties' “Pool Hopping” is one of my favorite songs of the summer so far. Contrary to the plural name, Illuminati Hotties was formed as the project of one artist - Sarah Tudzin. She explores more of a pop-punk sound in her latest release, with excited vocals and a fast tempo. It’s impossible to keep a straight face - or sit still - while listening. The guitar riff found throughout is ridiculously catchy and the lyrics are pure fun. Illuminati Hotties released “Pool Hopping” alongside the announcement of her third studio album, Let Me Do One More. Set to come out on October 1st, hopefully the rest of the album will be just as uplifting as this summery track.