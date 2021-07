The Boston Red Sox return from the All-Star break on Thursday when they visit the New York Yankees for a four-game series in the Bronx. Boston will take the field with a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, making them a prime buyer on the trade market before the July 30 non-waiver deadline. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Red Sox, who aren’t looking to make a big splash before the trade deadline, could target former Yankees prospect Garrett Cooper, calling him an under-the-radar upgrade.