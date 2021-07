(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is slamming an MLB Commissioner for closing a Minnesota helmet manufacturer. Miken Sports makes helmets for MLB players and is slated to shut down within the next 18 to 24-months, which Smith says would cause the layoffs of about 80 workers. The manufacturer is one of the largest employers for Caledonia. Smith asks for the company’s owner as well as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to reverse their decision and make long-term investments in the plant. She added that she’s also outraged by the fact that they will reportedly be moving Miken’s bat production to China, which flies in the face of the MLB’s status as an iconic American sports league.