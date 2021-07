IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most trusted CBD brand, Medterra, is proud to be a longtime partner of professional golfer Lucas Glover on his recent win at the 2021 John Deere Classic. Glover, a U.S. Open Major Champion and loyalist of the brand, attributed his success to incorporating Medterra into his day-to-day training routine. The added support of CBD products by Medterra gave Glover the extra advantage in staying calm and focused, leading into the final seven holes of the competition. Before the event, Glover developed a CBD routine that allowed him to train harder, recover faster and reduce discomfort throughout his body.