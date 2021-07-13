Cancel
METALS-Copper rises as positive China data boosts demand outlook

By Mai Nguyen
Reuters
July 13 (Reuters) - Copper advanced on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from top consumer China lifted demand outlook for the metal, even as physical demand was tepid due to high material prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,425 a tonne, as of 0802 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.4% to 69,200 yuan ($10,705.78) a tonne.

China’s exports grew much faster than expected in June, as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port delays, customs data showed.

The country’s overall imports also beat expectations last month, though the pace of gains eased from May, with the values boosted by high raw material prices, the data showed.

The data boosted metals, a Singapore-based trader said, adding that prices have already consolidated at lower levels. So, if the dollar falls, prices will likely rise.

However, copper prices were capped by weak physical demand from some downstream users as their margin was hurt by the metal’s price rally which hit record levels in May.

“Demand is not really good due to high copper prices. It’s worse than last year. The second half of this year may be better... if delayed projects in infrastructure and grid companies start to place orders,” said CRU analyst He Tianyu.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,498.50 a tonne and nickel increased 0.5% to $18,765 a tonne, while lead fell 0.6% to $2,318 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium was up 0.8% at 19,235 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.6% to 140,500 yuan a tonne, while zinc declined 1.9% to 21,995 yuan a tonne and lead shed 1.6% to 15,630 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

