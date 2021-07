Top executives at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) took home almost £640,000 (£637,000) in collective salary from March last year to March this year. In its Annual Report and Accounts published on Thursday (15 July), for the year ending 31 March 2021, it highlighted that FCA chief executive officer Nikhil Rathi earned £228,000 for that year but at the time of his appointment last year, he agreed an annual salary of £455,000.Executive director Christopher Woolard received £239,000 from March 2020 to March this year and FCA chair Charles Randell took home a salary of £170,000.