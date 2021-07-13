Cancel
Hancock County, IN

U.S. 52 safety work years away, New Pal leaders told

By Kristy Deer
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 15 days ago

HANCOCK COUNTY — The door for significantly improving traffic safety along U.S. 52 has been closed for the next several years by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Town leaders recently met with INDOT officials to discuss an $8 million repaving project slated for 2022 with the hope of adding some turn lanes or bypass “blisters” along the busy highway. The impending project, which will include resurfacing and improved handicap-accessible ramps at cross streets in town, won’t by itself address the larger issues, New Pal officials say.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

