Building the identity of a brand is a gradual process. It does not build the minute you introduce the brand. Brands try a lot of tactics to build the brand identity, but not all the tactics are easily affordable. If you are a brand and want to leave an impact on the customers, there's something you would like to try. The custom gift boxes with logos are the new way the brands use to market themselves. Have you seen those beautiful bags with logos and attractive patterns? Those bags are an impressive way to add a unique appearance of the brand to the consumer's mind. Custom gift boxes act as a gesture towards the customer along with retaining them about the brand.