Q2 Earnings Preview: Bank Reports Could Show Pandemic Trading Boom Almost Over

With the largest U.S. banks reporting their second-quarter earnings this week as Q2 earnings season kicks off, investors don’t have much to complain about. The KBW Bank Index is up more than 70% during the past year, double the gains delivered by the S&P 500 during the same period. This remarkable performance during one of the deepest recessions in U.S. history is a testament to their resilient business models, which were developed after the 2008 financial crisis.