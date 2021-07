Subliminal Gaming and WINGS Interactive revealed this week that Button City will finally arrive on consoles and PC on August 10th. This one has had our eye for a moment because it's a fun and colorful narrative-driven adventure that's focused on friendship and community. Which sounds super obvious, but if you think about it, how many games out there really focus on you supporting each other and having a good time doing it? Yes, there's some competition in here, but for the most part, it's a pretty chill game. If you dig it, you can currently get t-shirts, enamel pins, and stickers from The Yetee right now, and they've released a track from the game on the Slice of Life: Songs from Wholesome Games album.