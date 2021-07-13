Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Shape-memory alloys might help airplanes land without a peep

By Texas A&M University
techxplore.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a home near a busy airport certainly has its perks. It is close to many establishments and alleviates the problem of wading through endless traffic to catch flights. But it does come at a cost—tolerating the jarring sounds of commercial airplanes during landing and takeoff. Researchers at Texas A&M...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Texas A M University#The Journal Of Aircraft#Venetian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplane
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

Microwave-powered rocket propulsion investigated

Sending a rocket into space typically requires about 90% of the rocket's initial weight to be fuel. This limitation could be overcome by wirelessly transmitting the needed power to the rocket through a beam of microwave radiation. A research team from Japan has investigated the viability of using such microwave-powered propulsion for real-world applications.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

Quiet Wings, With Shape Memory Alloy

It’s a fact of operating an aircraft, that the make noise. If you’re an aviator you might want to quiet your craft to avoid annoying people nearby, or you might even want to operate in stealth mode. It turns out that there are different sources of noise on a plane depending upon the phase of flight. A NASA study found that when landing, a gap between the wing and leading edge slats causes air to cavitate causing unnecessary noise. Blocking that hole would allow for quieter landings, but there was no material suitable for both normal flight and the landing. That is, until Texas A&M researchers devised a way to use a shape memory alloy to do it.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

Testing candidate materials for space missions

Going to space equals stress. As launcher propellant tanks are filled with fuel, or spacecraft structural panels experience the strain of orbital ascent, they undergo major force loading in multiple directions at once. ESA's new Bi-Axial Test Facility—installed at the Agency's Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory at its ESTEC technical...
ChemistryPhysics World

Ice microfibres are super flexible and springy

Scientists in China and the US have created extremely flexible and elastic microfibres from ice. These fibres, which defy the usual rigid and brittle nature of ice, exhibit excellent optical quality and have mechanical properties that are near ice’s fundamental limits. They could be used for optical applications, environmental sensors and to study ice physics, the researchers claim.
LifestyleForbes

10 Memory Foam Mattresses That Support Your Body Without Sinking

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Thanks to its unique ability to support pressure points while contouring to your body, memory foam has become one...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore a Neighboring, Dusty Planetary System

Researchers will take stock of the dust in the debris disk surrounding the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Planetary systems are very busy places. In addition to the planets orbiting their host star, planetary systems are chock full of dust and other fragments left over from planet formation – a debris disk. Our own solar system includes the Kuiper Belt, which begins beyond Neptune. Younger systems, though, are a bit less “organized.” Take Beta Pictoris, a planetary system only 63 light-years away with a mature star, at least two planets, and the first comets discovered outside our solar system. Although researchers have observed it with powerful space- and ground-based telescopes since the 1980s, there’s still a lot we don’t yet know about its overall makeup. That’s why researchers will study the dusty disk of Beta Pictoris with Webb to better map out its dusty contents.
Cell Phonesnanowerk.com

Development of a novel technology to check body temperature with smartphone camera

(Nanowerk News) Thermal-imaging sensors that detect and capture images of the heat signatures of human bodies and other objects have recently sprung into use in thermostats to check facial temperatures in a contactless attempt to screen for COVID-19 at several building entrances. Under these circumstances, the smartphone industry is actively considering the incorporation of such sensors as portable features to create the add-on function of measuring temperature in real time. Additionally, the application of such technology to autonomous vehicles may facilitate safer autonomous driving.
Manteo, NCWAVY News 10

Small airplane flips over after landing in Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a single-engine airplane flipped over after landing at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport. According to the National Parks Service, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The airplane came to a stop at the north end of the runway.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

More Accurate Than Ever – New Clocks for Future Satellite Navigation

OBERPFAFFENHOFEN, Germany (DLR PR) — There are no easy comparisons to show how accurate the clocks on the Galileo satellites are. Is it a matter of fractions of seconds, or of milliseconds, perhaps? That is far too imprecise. The Galileo system uses atomic clocks that are accurate to the nanosecond. One nanosecond is a billionth of one second.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Hybrid Rocket Engine VISERION Successfully Tested

FASSBERG, Germany (DLR PR) — After the successful test of the new hybrid rocket engine “AHRES-B” in spring 2019, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) carried out two more successful tests with the significantly larger VISERION variant on June 17 and July 7, 2021. The test preparations and commissioning were carried out by a team from the Spacecraft Department of the Institute for Aerodynamics and Flow Technology at the test bench for hybrid rocket engines at the Trauen site.
AccidentsNewsweek

100-Pound Piece of Airplane Landing Gear Falls From Sky Onto Country Club Golf Course

A large piece of landing gear fell from the sky off of a plane in flight, forcing the aircraft to perform an emergency landing without the proper equipment. According to a report from the Portland Press Herald, landing gear weighing about 100 pounds broke off a twin-engine Piper Navajo plane on Tuesday evening. The plane's wheel hurtled from the sky and landed on the seventh fairway at the Gorham Country Club's golf course in Maine.
Accidentsnews4sanantonio.com

Airplane landing gear breaks off, lands on Maine golf course

GORHAM (WGME) -- An airplane's landing gear fell from the sky onto a Maine golf course. Police say the strut with tire and wheel crashed onto the seventh hole fairway at the Gorham Country Club on Tuesday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. [Maine's elected leaders want U.S. to reopen Canadian...
Industrytechxplore.com

Delta goes shopping for deals on the used-airplane lot

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will buy or lease 36 used planes at good prices to position itself for growth after the pandemic. Terms were not announced. Delta said it expects to receive the planes by the first quarter of next year and put them in service after making modifications.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Top 5 Common Ford 6.4L Power Stroke Engine Problems

Like the trucks themselves, there also are many engines included in the long, rich history of Ford pickups. Some are iconic, recognized specifically as high-performance powerplants (for example, the engines that powered first- and second-gen Lightnings, Raptors, etc. ), and others simply were chosen to motivate various models, based on such criteria as fuel economy.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy