Last week Amazon Games held a press demo and offered up an early preview of some of the latest and greatest content coming to New World leading up to launch. Having played around in New World’s beta last year, I was excited to see how the game has progressed and to get my hands on the latest content. So with launch right around the corner on August 31st and another round of closed beta beginning tomorrow, I knew it’d be interesting to see what Amazon’s been cooking up. Let’s dig in, as I got a hands-on with both the new Outpost Rush PvPvE mode and the newest dungeon expedition, The Lazarus Instrumentality.