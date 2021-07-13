Cancel
Broadcom Said to Be in Talks for SAS, Raising Software Bet

By Ian King and Matthew Monks, Bloomberg News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcom Inc., one of the world’s largest chipmakers, is in talks to acquire closely held software company SAS Institute Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. A deal, which would value the software maker at $15 billion to $20 billion, may be reached in the coming weeks, said...

