Hispanic Coalition hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday

ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition will hold a drive-through vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up Saturday.

The clinic is at the coalition’s Elkhart office, 444 N. Nappanee St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people ages 12 and up, though a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under age 18.

No ID is required. Walk-ins are welcome, or register ahead of time by calling 574-206-3938 or 1-877-21-72583.

The second dose will be scheduled for Aug. 7 at the same hours and location.

The coalition recently launched its community wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign with grant support from the CDC Foundation. The NIHHC says the campaign goal is to increase vaccination coverage among populations that experience disparities in health, specifically Hispanics.

The Hispanic population in Elkhart County makes up about 16 percent of the overall population but only 13 percent of those who have been vaccinated. A little over one third of the county as a whole has been fully vaccinated as of June.

Hispanics are also among the hardest hit populations, accounting for up to 50 percent of cases at times, according to information from the coalition.

The low vaccination rate among Hispanic residents leaves them at increased risk for the virus, especially as the Delta variant has fueled a rise in cases and deaths in under-vaccinated areas. The low rate also widens existing health disparities and leaves gaps that hinder the county’s overall ability to achieve herd immunity, according to the NIHHC.

Vaccine equity

The CDC Foundation’s grant is part of a larger effort of the CDC’s Vaccine Equity Program.

Liliana Quintero, coalition executive director, noted that members of the Hispanic community face a range of challenges that deter them from getting vaccinated. Those include language and cultural barriers, stigmatization and fears related to immigration status and misinformation, as well as logistical and administrative issues that prevent access.

“The barriers to vaccination are not just about hesitancy,” she said. “We have to be culturally sensitive to people’s concerns and take time to listen in order to understand what is really preventing them from getting vaccinated. Our role is to empower people to make informed decisions, not simply tell them to do it.”

At the heart of the campaign is an initiative to engage community influencers. NIHHC is collaborating with and training a large and diverse group of community leaders to distribute promotional and educational materials on the vaccine within their circles of influence.

The hope is that trusted community messengers can be the key to building vaccine confidence. Faith leaders, school administrators, teachers, coaches, healthcare providers, radio personalities, business leaders and shop and restaurant owners can have an impact when they share their reasons for getting the vaccine.

Quintero contrasted the availability of vaccines in Elkhart County with what she saw while visiting family in Bogota, Columbia. She said there were long lines of people waiting to get any vaccine.

“It is sad. People there are scared; they have seen relatives and friends going into the ICU and then coming back in a little box with their ashes. It is my hope that our community understands that every single action by each of us can affect or improve the pandemic,” she said. “We have a social responsibility. The fact that a person in Elkhart, Indiana, decides not get a vaccine because they are ‘waiting’ is a huge irresponsibility because they are perpetuating the transmission. That person who is waiting may be the one taking an airplane to visit relatives in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, and be the one bringing the virus to them or bringing it back home.”