Elkhart, IN

Police will hire civilians for PR, forensics, to let 'cops do cop things'

By RASMUS S. JORGENSEN rjorgensen@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART — Police Chief Kris Seymore wants to bring in civilians to handle two jobs that are currently carried out by officers, keeping them from doing regular police work. That is a problem, Seymore said, because the department is already understaffed, as it is difficult to bring in enough new officers to replace those who retire. The department will hire a civilian as a crime scene technician and another to be the public information and data analysis manager, following City Council approval on Monday evening.

