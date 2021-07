"Understanding how cars affect cities and commute times is of vital importance, both for the sake of the climate—transportation is the biggest share of U.S. emissions and a growing chunk globally—and quality of life," writes Dharna Noor. A new study "modeled the time car trips take, factoring in the baseline length of the trip on empty streets, the time added by other drivers who create traffic, and the time added by the designation of some street lanes for exclusive use by pedestrians, buses, and bikes" to conclude that "we have to start getting cars off the road—and fast—if we want to avoid cities being overrun by gridlock."