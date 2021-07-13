Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a massive bid for the 20-year-old. The Daily Star, citing a report from former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft, says Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Haaland which is big enough to bring Borussia Dortmund to the table. The German club are reluctant to let him go, but would give serious thought to an offer in the region of £150m, which would be a Premier League transfer record if a deal were to be completed.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Remi Matthews
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Ravel Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Daily Star#Borussia Dortmund#German#Manchester United#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Spanish#The Daily Express#The Daily Mirror#Fulham#The Sun Football#Reluctantnickohttps#Juventus#Tuttosport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Norway
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'are asking around to see if clubs are interested in signing Timo Werner after just a year at Stamford Bridge... and may even offer him to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Erling Haaland'

Chelsea are reportedly considering offloading Timo Werner following a woeful season in front of goal - and may use the German to tempt Erling Haaland to the club. The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last July for £47.5million, managed just six goals in 35 Premier League games and wasted a hatful of gilt-edged chances during his debut campaign in England.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund play down talks linking Erling Haaland to Chelsea

Chelsea's task to sign Erling Haaland could prove difficult, as Borussia Dortmund have played down speculation that he could leave the club. Thomas Tuchel's side are determined to sign a top striker during the summer transfer window and Haaland is said to be their top target. Dortmund though who are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland misses Borussia Dortmund's fitness training as sporting director Michael Zorc jokes 'he's already in England' amid claims Chelsea are preparing a BIG money move

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has joked that Erling Haaland is 'already in England' after the striker was absent from the club's fitness camp on Monday. The striker is due back in Germany for pre-season training but was one of the absentees as players were put through their paces following their summer break.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are preparing a BIG offer for Erling Haaland'... and his club Borussia Dortmund 'won't say no to a £150m bid' despite their claims that he will stay, says the superstar's countryman Jan Aage Fjortoft

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a 'big offer' for Erling Haaland as they look to sign the coveted Borussia Dortmund striker. Despite Dortmund's insistence that they will keep the Norway international, Haaland's compatriot Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that the Bundesliga side 'won't say no' to a bid of £150m (€175m). After...
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Manchester United Could Use $50M Star Forward In A Swap Deal To Sign Haaland: Report

Manchester United are reportedly planning to use a star forward in a swap deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the ongoing summer window. With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, it is believed that French forward Anthony Martial's days at Old Trafford are now numbered. Manchester United could offer Martial to Dortmund in a deal that could land Haaland in Manchester, reported Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'prepared to offer Tammy Abraham in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland as Blues inform interested parties that Englishman is NOT for sale while they pursue mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-valued hotshot'

Chelsea are reportedly looking to include Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, 20, is on the radar of a host of top European clubs following an outstanding 18 months in Germany in which the Norwegian has bagged 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected

Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected (Sky Germany) Real see Salah as Mbappe alternative (Fichajes) Haaland could be prised from Dortmund for £150m (talkSPORT) Chelsea offer Abraham swap in Haaland talks (Mirror) Napoli eager to bring in Emerson. Napoli are eager to bring in Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - according...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Transfer News RECAP: Jadon Sancho completes Manchester United medical ahead of move from Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal look set to keep Joe Willock in huge blow to Newcastle and Chelsea given green light to sign Erling Haaland

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season following the conclusion of Euro 2020. The future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane will likely take centre stage until the window closes at 11pm BST on August 31, but there are still plenty of stars futures' at other Premier League clubs and across the continent to be sorted out over the next seven weeks.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Erling Haaland seems like another Alex Sandro situation

Chelsea is a club of bad habits. Sure, those bad habits often don’t matter in the long run as the Blues have an almost sitcom like quality of drawing the good out from the bad. But those bad habits do limit the club from what it could be and eventually, they won’t come out with everything working out in the end more often than not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy