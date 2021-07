South Carolina native A'ja Wilson went from being a self-described "late bloomer" to the No. 1 WNBA draft pick and a member of Team USA's women's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. Her stats are more than impressive: She holds the record for most career points in the history of women's basketball at her alma mater The University of South Carolina. She led her college team to a national championship victory in 2017. In 2018, she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and, in 2020, the WNBA MVP. Now, the 24-year-old Olympian discusses her experience as a Black woman and athlete, opens up about the disparity between women's and men's sports and her hopes of inspiring other little girls "with an apostrophe in [their] name[s]." This is her story, as told to PEOPLE.