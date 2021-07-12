Cancel
Public Health

Clearing up COVID-29 vaccine confusion

WKYC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo we or don't we? Lots of confusion over the covid vaccine booster shot over the weekend. Monica Robins explains.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster
Posted by
CBS News

COVID vaccine booster shot mixed messaging and confusion over breakthrough cases

COVID cases are rising in all 50 states for the first time since January and several states are reporting breakthrough cases, where vaccinated people are testing positive and even being hospitalized for COVID. There are also concerns about if or when fully vaccinated people will need a third booster shot. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to answer some questions.
Public Health

'It's possible it'll be a big issue': Can you get long COVID if you're vaccinated?

With the delta variant posing a new threat to the vaccinated in California and beyond, many are wondering: Can I get long COVID if I'm vaccinated?. Long COVID is a wide range of returning or ongoing health problems experienced by those four or more weeks after first being infected with the virus. Symptoms can range from trouble breathing and fatigue to brain fog and headache.
Public Health

Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID Cases Are Causing Alarm, Confusion

(AP)–While reports of athletes, lawmakers and others occasionally getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots dramatically reduce severe disease and death. The best indicator: In the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and data from...
Posted by
CBS LA

Is It A Cold Or COVID? Local Experts Weigh In On Confusion Of Symptoms

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Is it COVID-19 or just a summer cold? Many say it is hard to tell the difference because they share the same symptoms. “It’s a big problem,” said Dr. Anjali Mahoney, a family medicine physician at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. “And the reason is that there are no ways to differentiate the two. A cold can be a cough, runny nose, fever, headache, but so can COVID.” Dr. Mahoney said at USC clinics, there is a spike in the number of people coming in with symptoms. “I think it’s really important that...
Posted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
The US Sun

More than half of Covid hospitalisations are ‘patients who tested positive AFTER admission’, leaked data reveals

MORE than half of covid hospitalisations are patients who tested positive after they were admitted, it has been reported. Leaked data suggests the majority of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid-19 were initially admitted for different ailments. Figures show patients were eventually diagnosed with Covid through routine testing that...
Posted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Health

FDA Extends Exenatide Indication to Treat Kids with T2D

Public Health

Rare 'breakthrough' COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion

Reports of athletes, lawmakers and others getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death. The best indicator: U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among...
Public Health

Public Health

