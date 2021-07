Deadlocked after 120 thrilling minutes, Sunday’s Euro final between Italy and England at rain-drenched Wembley Stadium in London came down to penalty kicks. The Italians would emerge victorious, winning the ensuing shootout by the thinnest of margins (3-2). Members of the English side did not take the loss well (players instantly rejected their second-place medals, removing them from their necks as quickly as possible), and, apparently neither did their fans, with many hurling vicious online abuse at the trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, all of whom are black. England football responded to the racial attacks Monday, condemning all forms of discrimination.