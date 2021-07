A volunteer with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has reported being 'verbally assaulted' by members of the public while on duty.The Tower RNLI station said it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident in central London on Friday night and tweeted: "This behaviour will not be tolerated".In a tweet to its followers, the station said the abuse of the crew member was "due to their role when reporting for duty". The RNLI said it was not able to confirm the nature of the abuse directed at its crew member or the reason why they were targeted."Last night at approximately...