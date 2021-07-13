UPDATE: Family speaks on the Fairmont man who’s been missing for weeks

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont police are asking for help locating a local man who has been missing for 3 weeks. Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter was last seen on June 19, 2021 around 8 AM, in the area of Rhea terrace in Fairmont, WV. He was dropped off in the area by a family member but has not been heard from or seen since. Carpenter was last seen wearing jeans, a burgundy jacket and silver/gray shoes.